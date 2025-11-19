Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 61,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MDU Resources Group news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,886.36. This represents a 1.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.1%

MDU stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

