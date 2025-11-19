Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $174.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.