Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 662,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 491,525 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 430,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 311,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.