Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.93.

Cummins Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of CMI opened at $465.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $484.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $16,463,263. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

