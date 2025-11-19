Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $359,000 Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 103,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $345.84.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.