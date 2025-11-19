Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,451 Shares of Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $254,761.94. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,550,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,365,049.50. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 506 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $9,431.84.

Mexico Fund Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of MXF stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mexico Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 305,864 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 342.4% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 131,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 236,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital bought a new position in shares of Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Mexico Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter.

About Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

