Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 3,125 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 174,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,037,833.50. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, October 20th, Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $293,562.50.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average is $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

