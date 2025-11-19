LSV Asset Management Sells 603,855 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 603,855 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $22,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 316,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,704 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 43.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNX. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.67.

CNX Resources Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE CNX opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. CNX Resources Corporation. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.80 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

