Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in ExlService by 25.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ExlService by 14.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,532.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.15. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

