GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK) Director Jedd Gould Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report) Director Jedd Gould purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $511,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,389.61. This trade represents a 29,411.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of GLIBK stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($13.34) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the third quarter worth about $12,754,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000.

About GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group

GCI Liberty Inc consists of its wholly owned subsidiary GCI. The company is communications provider, providing data, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska. GCI Liberty Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

