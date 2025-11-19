Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 568.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

