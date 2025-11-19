Geode Capital Management LLC Has $143.53 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $143,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,515,000 after acquiring an additional 491,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 460,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 715,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,672,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $27,050,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $20,892,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $456.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

