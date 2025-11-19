Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ABM Industries worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $45,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ABM opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.76. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

