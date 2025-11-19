Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 14.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after buying an additional 71,785 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,702,256. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

