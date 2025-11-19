Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3627 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.