Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $18.89 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 400.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $324.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.33.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

