Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $18.89 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 400.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $324.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.33.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
