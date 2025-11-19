Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 55,734 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,734 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Broadcom worth $731,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,435.48. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

