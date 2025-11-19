Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,958 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $264.69.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

