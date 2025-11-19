LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Greif, Inc. $GEF

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267,891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Greif were worth $25,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 54.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 23.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,813 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Greif by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 136,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary R. Martz sold 5,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,488. The trade was a 15.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $566,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,444 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,547.60. This trade represents a 4.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,753 and sold 44,851 shares valued at $2,680,523. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Greif had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Greif’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

