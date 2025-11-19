Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $1.43 Million Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 37.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

