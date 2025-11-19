LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,307,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $30,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of COLB stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.47 million for the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price target on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

