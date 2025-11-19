LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. $SSTK

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $30,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,177,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 327,203 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 885,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 283,532 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 538,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $1,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.21. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.60 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

