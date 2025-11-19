LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $31,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,335,000 after purchasing an additional 266,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,329,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 471,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 64,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $537.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

