LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at $17,707,813.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.36. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

