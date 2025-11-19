LSV Asset Management Has $33.99 Million Position in Premier, Inc. $PINC

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Premier were worth $33,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 508,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Premier

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $85,633.93. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,861.49. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $168,176.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,738.13. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock worth $317,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $28.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of ($713.06) million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $28.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

