Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 19,422 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,422 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAB. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,060. This trade represents a 34.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total value of $1,049,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,173. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,436 shares of company stock worth $5,145,024. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

Wabtec Stock Performance

WAB opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

