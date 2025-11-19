LSV Asset Management Purchases 30,200 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 6,769.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 69.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 258,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,146,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 13,780 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.59, for a total transaction of $3,025,950.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,563.75. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 10,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $2,338,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,123.70. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 135,074 shares of company stock valued at $30,973,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.2%

WESCO International stock opened at $248.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.04. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $268.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.17. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $258.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.67.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

