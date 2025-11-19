Photronics, Inc. $PLAB Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,355 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Photronics were worth $49,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 513,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,155.50. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Paladino sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,798 shares in the company, valued at $811,152. This represents a 55.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,800. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.55. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Photronics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

