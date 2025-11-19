LSV Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $26,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.40%.Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

