Intrust Bank NA Has $314,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 141.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

