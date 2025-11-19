LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58,480 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $32,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 269.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $757.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CRI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $29.50.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

