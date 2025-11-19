LSV Asset Management Sells 27,900 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $34,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,077.40. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

