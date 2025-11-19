LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $905,970. This represents a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,410. The trade was a 70.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,330 shares of company stock worth $312,480. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.0%

FSK opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 17.24%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.92%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

