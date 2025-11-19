Intrust Bank NA Acquires New Stake in Fabrinet $FN

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 151.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2,830.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.7% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $407.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.72.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $978.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.29.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

