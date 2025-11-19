LSV Asset Management Has $38.74 Million Position in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NCR Atleos were worth $38,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in NCR Atleos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NATL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NCR Atleos from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE NATL opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. NCR Atleos Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NCR Atleos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.896-4.089 EPS.

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

