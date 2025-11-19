Intrust Bank NA Invests $362,000 in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 2,026.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Agilysys by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, insider Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $53,867.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,849.28. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sethuram Shivashankar sold 497 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $61,946.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,223.84. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $1,196,557. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.5%

AGYS stock opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.92. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $145.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

