Intrust Bank NA Invests $223,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after buying an additional 474,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 999.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 202,121 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 64.8% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,083,000 after purchasing an additional 158,240 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,786,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 89.0% during the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 229,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,709,000 after purchasing an additional 108,219 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler set a $180.00 target price on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.91.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $172.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $268.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.70%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

