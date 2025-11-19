Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 112.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 161.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.40. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

