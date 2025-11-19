Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 208,249 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $153,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 102.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Celestica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Down 2.9%

CLS stock opened at $300.53 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.73.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

