LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 148.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,940 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $46,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of FDP opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.84%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Effie D. Silva sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $48,746.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,653.08. This represents a 17.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,839.15. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $273,607 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDP

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.