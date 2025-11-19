Intrust Bank NA Makes New $256,000 Investment in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 526.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.22.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $233.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $592.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

