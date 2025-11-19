Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February $DFEB

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 15.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $445.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

