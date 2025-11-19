Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes $302,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,148,000 after acquiring an additional 898,849 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,711.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,482,000 after purchasing an additional 259,317 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,770,000 after purchasing an additional 131,071 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ACWX opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

