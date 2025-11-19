Nordwand Advisors LLC Sells 673,987 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Nordwand Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 89.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,987 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 237.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBP. UBS Group raised their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 3.4%

AMBP opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -370.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 0.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

