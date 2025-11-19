Nordwand Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 572,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,643,000 after buying an additional 108,309 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.342 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.