LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ScanSource by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth $207,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In related news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 1,080 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $48,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,336.72. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 102,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $4,587,313.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,512 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,939.52. The trade was a 30.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,030. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

ScanSource Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $848.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $739.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

