MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 671,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,978,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.2%

MET opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler lowered MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

