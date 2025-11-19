LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $21,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,546.70. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 181.25%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.