Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 154,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 35.6% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 149,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,149,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,475,000 after acquiring an additional 996,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

