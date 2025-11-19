LSV Asset Management Sells 190,095 Shares of California Resources Corporation $CRC

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 190,095 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in California Resources were worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in California Resources by 97.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in California Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in California Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

California Resources Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CRC stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. California Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.15.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.58 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 10.60%.The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.